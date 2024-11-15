First human case of Bird Flu in Fresno County confirmed, health officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the first case of Bird Flu in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH), in coordination with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), confirmed Friday that a Fresno County resident contracted the virus after coming into contact with infected cattle at a dairy farm in an undisclosed part of the Central Valley.

Officials say the person infected is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

"Although there is now one confirmed human case of bird flu in Fresno County, the risk to the general public remains low at this time. It is essential for everyone on dairy and poultry farms to take safety precautions and follow all public health recommendations to reduce the risk of further human cases. Protecting the health of our farmworkers is a top priority for the FCDPH as we continue to address bird flu infections in our region." Dr. Trinidad Solis, Deputy County Health Officer for the FCDPH, said in a statement.

According to CDPH's website, there are 26 confirmed cases throughout California.

"Unfortunately, bird flu does continue to spread at a very high rate of infection amongst dairies in California. It is a lot less dramatic than it was at the beginning of October because we have a lot less heat," says Anja Raudabaugh, the CEO of Western United Dairies.

She continues, "The heat was really causing the cows to not be able to withstand this virus. But now that it's gotten much cooler, the animals are generally recovering from this."