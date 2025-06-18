Trump admin. reverses course, allowing immigration raids to resume at farms, hotels, restaurants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's confusion after ICE agents were told to resume raids on hotels, restaurants, and farms just days after President Trump suspended those raids.

The president acknowledged last week the agriculture and hospitality industries' reliance on undocumented workers.

But now, the administration is reversing its position once again.

In a new statement, DHS said "there will be no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine ICE's efforts."

On Tuesday, Trump was asked about the reversal.

"We're going to look everywhere, but I think the biggest problem is the inner cities. We're looking everywhere," Trump said on Air Force One.

The day before, Trump doubled down on his goal to conduct mass deportations in some of the country's biggest cities, specifically those run by Democrats.

Several high-profile Hispanic and Latino Republican elected officials have expressed concerns over the Trump administration's handling of immigration and are pushing for the return of those work exemptions.