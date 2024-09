'Hoax device' found at Immanuel High School in Reedley, deputies say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a "hoax device" was found at Immanuel High School in Reedley.

The Reedley Police Department says a faculty member reported the device being found in the school's chapel.

The bomb squad for the Fresno County Sheriff's investigated and determined the device to be a hoax.

Reedley police is now handling the investigation.

Students were placed on lockdown as a precaution, but it has since been lifted.