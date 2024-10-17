'IMPACT x Nightline' revisits controversial case in 'Menendez Brothers: Monsters or Victims?'

This week, "IMPACT x Nightline" revisits the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez, brothers who killed their parents, and are currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Streaming now on Hulu, "Menendez Brothers: Monsters or Victims?" explores the growing pleas to set them free, plus new evidence and a reexamination of the family's alleged dark secrets to give the brothers newfound support.

The episode, led by "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang, features new interviews with those close to the Menendez brothers or their case, including their cousin Karen VanderMolen-Copley, comedian and friend of Lyle Rosie O'Donnell, their defense attorney Mark Geragos, and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

Watch "Menendez Brothers: Monsters or Victims?" from "IMPACT by Nightline," streaming now only on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.