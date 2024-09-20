The timing of rain is critical for Valley crops, especially for raisins that are currently in the process of drying up.

Impacts of rain on raisins and other crops during harvest season

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parts of the Valley woke up to thunder and rain on Thursday morning.

The cooling temperatures are welcomed by many.

But for farmers, too much rain during harvest season, which runs from August through September, can be harmful for raisins.

Downpours can cause raisins to reabsorb water, and they can also embed sand in the crop.

"I was in that position last year and it's a horrible feeling. Last year we lost about $300,000. You get 'shrink' and you get mold," said Dwayne Cardoza, who has been growing raisins since 1978.

He is also the vice president of the Raisin Bargaining Association, or RBA.

Thankfully, Thursday's spotty showers were not too damaging to his crop.

"Overall we're fine, especially this side, on the west side of Caruthers.. We didn't catch much rain like on the east side, Del Rey, Sanger and Kingsburg," mentioned Dwayne.

Sunshine and a light breeze following a storm can help raisins dry faster.

Otherwise, farmers have to pay hundreds of dollars to run their crop through a dehydrator.

Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau says perishable crops, like peaches, plums and nectarines can also be impacted by early season rain.

But what's most concerning are table grapes.

"But on the grape side we have several more months of table grapes left, and the sensitivity there is. When you get wire in the crown or in the middle of that bunch they can. They can rot very quickly," said Ryan.

The farm bureau says things are looking on the bright side, as it looks like we have some warmer weather coming in the following days.

