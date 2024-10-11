Influx of Latinos registering as Republicans ahead of presidential election

With the election less than a month away, Eulalio Gomez says the Hispanic community has concerns and questions.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year's presidential election is only 25 days away and while some might be uncertain about the box they're checking off the ballot, others are more than ready.

Eulalio Gomez, Chairman of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Fresno County, known as RNHA, is ready to support the Republican Party in this year's presidential election.

"I think we bring a different view than the GOP; we believe in Republican values, but we are also an outreach to Mexican Americans in the county of Fresno," Gomez said.

Gomez, a proud Latino, wasn't always aligned with his current political stance.

"Sometimes change occurs by experience only, my dad taught me that because when you feel something, you will act," said Gomez.

"My parents were immigrants and became citizens, and they are proud, and what they taught me is to work hard and follow the law."

He says growing up in a traditional and Democratic home shaped his character despite changing his political affiliation, and he's not the only first-generation Latino making the move.

According to the PEW Research Center, although more Hispanics are leaning left overall, there is still an influx of Latinos registering as Republicans.

"If you peel the layers of the onion, we are actually conservative," Gomez explained.

Gomez has been involved with RNHA for several years, hoping to bridge the gap between Hispanic Heritage and the Republican Party.

He advocates for the principles and traditions he believes some minority communities may not be aware of.

With the election less than a month away, he says the Hispanic community has concerns and questions, which makes him proud of the organization's work.

A long-time member, Michael Vasquez, says people of all backgrounds participate in RNHA.

"They are kind of like me, they want a voice, they want to talk and I feel participating in this organization gives me an opportunity to be able to do that," said Vasquez.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.