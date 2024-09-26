Investigation underway after following fire at central Fresno non-profit

Crews are investigating what sparked a fire at a central Fresno non-profit's building.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what sparked an office fire in central Fresno.

It was first reported about 1 a.m. Thursday at the Danger Aware non-profit building on Fresno and Terrace, near the V.A. Hospital.

Firefighters arrived to find flames burning on the outside of the building that soon spread to the interior.

Witnesses tell them a suspicious person was seen walking away from the building after the fire broke out.

They were able to contain the blaze to two rooms.

Firefighters say the organization provides outreach and education to kids who were abused.

Fire officials hope to get security camera footage to help them determine how the fire started and if someone was involved.