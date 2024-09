Driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash left a person injured in Madera on Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the area of C Street and 10th Street.

Madera police say a pedestrian was hit by the vehicle, which left the area after the crash.

Officials say the driver was later identified and arrested.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.