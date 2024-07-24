The owner told Action News while the gym mostly focuses on strength training, they are for everyone's fitness journey.

'The Iron Office' gym opens new location in northwest Fresno

Residents in northwest Fresno have a new place to get into shape. "The Iron Office" recently opened its new location on Figarden near Santa Fe.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in northwest Fresno have a new place to get into shape.

"The Iron Office" recently opened its new location on Figarden near Santa Fe.

The locally and veteran-owned gym offers 24-hour access to members.

A grand opening was held, and the owner says athletes such as David Carr and Marc Castro joined the celebrations.

The owner told Action News while the gym mostly focuses on strength training, they are for everyone's fitness journey.

"The Iron Office" currently offers one-on-one training, but the owner plans to start offering classes soon.

