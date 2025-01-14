Jessica Simpson says she is 'navigating a painful situation' in her marriage

Jessica Simpson has issued a new statement sharing that she and her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, are "living separately."

The actress, singer and fashion designer said in the statement that she and Johnson, a former NFL player, are working through "a painful situation."

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson's statement read. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them."

Simpson added, "We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The couple, who married in July 2014, share three children together: daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, 5.

Simpson was previously married to 98 Degrees singer and "Love Is Blind" host Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006.