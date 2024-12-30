Jimmy Carter's state funeral to be held Jan. 9 at Washington National Cathedral

Carter, the nation's 39th president, passed away Sunday at the age of 100.

The funeral for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday at the age of 100, will be held on Jan. 9 at Washington National Cathedral.

Carter, the son of a peanut farmer who was elected the nations 39th president, passed away surrounded by family at his home in Plains, Georgia, just months after he became the longest-lived former chief executive in U.S. history.

President Joe Biden, who praised Carter as a "man of principle, faith, and humility," has also marked Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning for the former Democratic president.

Biden said in March 2023 that Carter had asked him to deliver his eulogy. Their relationship spans decades, back to when Biden endorsed Carter for the presidency during Biden's first term as a senator in 1976.

In remarks on Sunday evening, Biden spoke about Carter's support for him and his family after his son Beau died of cancer. Carter was later diagnosed with metastatic melanoma.

"I think that what Jimmy Carter is an example of is just simple decency, simple decency," Biden said as he reflected on that time in his life. "And I think that's what the rest of the world looks to America for."

Washington National Cathedral, situated just miles north of the White House, has been the site of several state funerals for former presidents, including Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush.

Carter is expected to be buried in Georgia next to his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, who died last year at the age of 96. Carter, who had been in hospice care, made a rare public appearance to attend his wife's memorial service.

The couple previously spoke about being laid to rest together at their family residence, near the edge of a pond on the property where they fished together.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

