Joann store in River Park set to close

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Joann Fabrics is closing hundreds of stores, including the one located in Fresno's River Park.

It's among the 500 locations across all 50 states that will shut down -- leaving only 300 stores nationwide.

It comes as the company navigates the bankruptcy process.

A closing date has not been released, but documents reveal that gift cards will only be accepted at closing locations for two more weeks.

Returns, refunds and exchanges will also only be accepted for two more weeks.

So far, the River Park location is the only Joann store in the Valley expected to close.

There are more than 60 stores across California that are impacted by the latest move.

Joann filed for bankruptcy in January for the second time in less than a year.

