Joann warns of fake websites, urges customers to shop in-store only

The company confirmed online shopping is unavailable during its liquidation.

The company confirmed online shopping is unavailable during its liquidation.

The company confirmed online shopping is unavailable during its liquidation.

The company confirmed online shopping is unavailable during its liquidation.

After filing for bankruptcy in January and announcing plans to close all stores, Joann is warning customers about fraudulent websites impersonating the brand.

Last week, the fabric and craft retailer issued a statement on Instagram, cautioning shoppers about scams and clarifying that online shopping is no longer available.

"Due to the demand, we are NOT accepting orders online," the statement read. "BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT WEBSITES."

Joann emphasized that Joann.com is its only official website and urged customers to shop exclusively in stores.

In the caption, the company reinforced its message: "Please shop in-store only. Joann.com is available to browse our catalog and find your nearest store, but online shopping is unavailable during our liquidation. Beware of fraudulent websites!" It further states to "shop in-store only."

In a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, Joann said it "is no longer selling merchandise online and has been taking steps to alert customers of imitator sites that are intended to scam customers with false advertisements and offers."

"Unfortunately, the recent news about JOANN's bankruptcy has brought an influx of such sites to fruition," the statement read. "We have taken [ n ] steps to warn our valued customers of these unaffiliated sites and urge customers to visit their local JOANN stores for the best deals, and authentic offers."

BBB Scam Tracker also cautions about fake JOANN "going-out-of-business" sales via its website.

According to the tracker, scammers create sites resembling the real Joann site, offering steep discounts on familiar products. Some even advertise additional savings, but the URL reveals it's a scam designed to steal your personal and financial details.

BBB Scam Tracker said it has received over 200 reports of fake Joann websites.

To help avoid scams, BBB Scam Tracker offers these tips:



Check the URL: Ensure you're on the official site, like Joann.com.



Avoid clicking ads: Visit the official website directly instead of clicking suspicious ads.



Be skeptical of unrealistic deals: If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.



Use a credit card: Credit cards offer better fraud protection than debit cards.



Watch for unnecessary info requests: Never provide personal details like your Social Security number during checkout.



Joann's warning comes after the company announced plans to close all its fabric and craft stores following a bankruptcy filing. The winning bidder, GA Group, has been selected to acquire nearly all of Joann's assets, and a court-approved liquidation will begin at all store locations.

"JOANN leadership, our Board, advisors and legal partners made every possible effort to pursue a more favorable outcome that would keep the company in business," the company said in a statement at the time. "We are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact on all our stakeholders."