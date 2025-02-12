'Captain America: Brave New World' star Danny Ramirez talks new role ahead of film release

It's a "Brave New World" of brave new heroes in Marvel's newest movie.

With Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson taking on the Captain America mantle for the first time on the big screen, someone needs to fill the shoes - or wings - of his former moniker, Falcon.

That someone is Danny Ramirez.

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo sat down with Ramirez ahead of the film's release.

"I've been so enjoying listening to all of the interviews that everybody has been doing because one thing that keeps coming up was just how infectious your energy was on set of 'Brave New World,'" Garguilo said.

"When you're showing up to a Marvel set, it's kind of like, it's just magic, right? It's just realizing I'm working with the best craftsmen on the planet so waking up and realizing, like, OK, who knows what I'll learn today," Ramirez said.

Ramirez, playing the role of Sam's wingman, Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, joins the fight alongside Mackie, who is making his first full Marvel feature film as Cap. Together they are met with new threats, old friends and familiar characters -- including Harrison Ford, who took over the role of Thaddeus Ross after the passing of the late William Hurt.

Garguilo asked Ramirez what he learned from watching someone like Ford.

"He's larger than life, ladies and gentlemen, Harrison Ford is larger than life," Ramirez said. "He grabbed his cast chair, dragged it to the middle where we were all sitting, and plopped it down, and just started talking smack with us. It gave me permission to be like if Harrison Ford is cracking joke with me waiting for a joke back. I could make all the acting choices I want to make without judgement. This set what it did have and reminded me of the Top Gun set of just like freedom of being yourself."

Beyond the action and star power, Ramirez recognizes the deeper significance of his role.

"Other fellow Latino actors have been like, bro, you're doing it. Like, we could do this. I'm like, oh, yeah. It's incredibly important for me to show the world that we're more than just like the perceived idea of us," Ramirez said.

"Captain America: Brave New World" hits theaters this weekend.

