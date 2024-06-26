June Lightning Complex fire evacuees take refuge at emergency shelter

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place as a result of the June Lightning Complex fire burning in Fresno County.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place as a result of the June Lightning Complex fire burning in Fresno County.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place as a result of the June Lightning Complex fire burning in Fresno County.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place as a result of the June Lightning Complex fire burning in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuation orders and warnings are in place as a result of the June Lightning Complex fire burning in Fresno County.

Evacuee Janet Aston's whole world is packed into a turquoise suitcase, which contains precious pictures and documents.

When Aston received those evacuation orders on Tuesday night, she made sure to take other important items, like the ashes of her son and husband.

It's the first time Aston's ever had to leave because of a fire.

"It was like disbelief and getting hit with a brick," said Aston.

The June Lightning Complex Fire, made up of the Bolt, Hog, and Flash fires, is threatening homes in the area.

Aston tells Action News she saw the flames come close to her Dunlap home.

"I've been through a couple of flood," said Aston. "I rather go through a flood any day than a fire. It's scary, that stuff could jump anywhere."

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place as a result of the June Lightning Complex fire burning in Fresno County.

Aston was walking her friend's dog, Harley, outside the shelter late Wednesday morning when Action News caught up with her.

The last 24 hours have been an emotional roller coaster.

"You're glad you're out alive," said Aston. "But everything you own, we're talking clothes, everything. It's scary and leaves you not knowing."

Aston, along with her neighbor, came to the evacuation shelter at midnight, where they were able to get blankets and food, as well as a safe place to sleep.

At the shelter, resources and other supplies are also available for evacuees.

"If you need anything, including medication, if you need assistance, please stop by," said Mary Bastos with the Red Cross. "We work with all the cities, and they can provide you with anything that you need."

The Red Cross said it can accommodate more than 50 people at the shelter. The non-profit adds it will keep the shelter open for as long as it needs to.

"There may be one person here but then a minute later or an hour later there could be 100 people," said Bastos. "Red cross is prepared for anything."

As hundreds of fire fighters work to put out the flames, for now the shelter is a safe space for Aston.

"We're going to be here until we can go home," said Aston.

The Red Cross said the shelter is open to anyone who's been affected by the fire.

On top of hygiene supplies, the shelter also has formula and diapers for families who needed to evacuate.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.