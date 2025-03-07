Those sources share that Harris is aiming to keep her options open as she plans her future.

Kamala Harris mulling run for CA governor, will make decision by end of summer, sources say

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is mulling a run in California's gubernatorial race and will make a decision by the end of summer, two sources familiar with her plans tell ABC News.

Those sources share that Harris is aiming to keep her options open as she plans her future.

California's current governor, Gavin Newsom, is term limited and will leave office in early 2027. The state's non-partisan gubernatorial primary election for the race is scheduled for June 2, 2026. The top two candidates with the most votes will move onto the general election.

RELATED: Kamala Harris' journey from Berkeley to be 1st Black, Asian woman running for president

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a Democrat, has already announced her candidacy. Republican Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has also announced a primary bid, among others.

Beyond accepting an award at the NAACP Awards last month where she took a veiled swipe at President Trump and Elon Musk, Harris has kept a low profile since her November election loss.

"While we have no illusions about what we are up against in this chapter in our American story, this chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the oval office nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you. Written by us. By we the people," Harris said during those remarks.