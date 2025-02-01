KCUSD helping students earn their California Food Handlers Certification

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings Canyon Unified School District students are getting hands-on experience in the food industry.

When the bell rings at 9:50 a.m. for break, it's windows open at the snack bar at Reedley High School.

Lines form quickly, but students like Ricardo Perez-Rosales and Alissa Garcia are prepped and ready. They've already washed their hands, put their hair net on and prepared the food and they know how to handle the swarm of students.

"If you're in a rush, just take a breath, calm down," Alissa said.

They're part of the student service workers program.

The paid position gives them real-world experience as they help serve breakfast, snacks and lunch to other students.

"Usually, I'm running the register, so I'm right here at this window," Ricardo said.

Kings Canyon Unified School District Food Service Director Shea Kilby says students learn good customer service, cash handling and cleanliness.

She said, this year, the district decided to help students add more to their resumes.

Before classes started in August, they invited more than two dozen student workers from Reedley and Orange Cove High Schools to earn their California Food Handlers Certification.

Paid by the district, the course teaches students about food safety.

"Even if they were to get the job, eventually, they'd have to obtain this anyways, so we're just giving them a little advantage," Kilby said.

Kilby says it helped students understand why they're asked to do things a certain way.

"Having that education and certification behind it so they're able to go, 'Oh, we preventing cross-contamination, that's why we're doing this. We wash our hands so that we're not crossing over germs, that's why we're doing this." Kilby explained.

Ricardo and Alissa both say it was an eye-opening experience.

"It taught me how certain foods need certain temperatures, where to place food so diseases don't spread, how to make sure everyone is safe," Ricardo said.

While both students have a year or two left, they say this has been critical preparation as they search for a summer job and prepare for life after high school.

"You get hands-on experience and if you want to go into more of a career, it's a good opportunity for you," Alissa said.

Administrators say they plan to offer the food handlers certification to students each year.

