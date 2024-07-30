R. Kelly petitions Supreme Court to review conviction in sex crimes case

R. Kelly's attorneys have requested the U.S. Supreme Court review his conviction for sex crimes.

R. Kelly's attorneys have requested the U.S. Supreme Court review his conviction for sex crimes.

R. Kelly's attorneys have requested the U.S. Supreme Court review his conviction for sex crimes.

R. Kelly's attorneys have requested the U.S. Supreme Court review his conviction for sex crimes.

CHICAGO -- Attorney's for R. Kelly have filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to review the singer's conviction for federal sex crimes.

Kelly's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean confirmed Tuesday they have filed a petition for a writ of certiorari.

Kelly was convicted in federal court in Chicago in September on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was then sentenced to 20 years in prison.

R &B star R. Kelly appeals racketeering conviction that led to 30-year-prison sentence

Kelly has also been convicted in New York for sex trafficking and racketeering.

RELATED: R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison in Chicago federal sex crimes case

SEE ALSO | R. Kelly judge shoots down request for $850K in attorneys' fees from singer's acquitted ex-manager