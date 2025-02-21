Killer High: Where Central California stands in the fight against fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since the release of Action News' documentary "Killer High: The Silent Crisis" in 2021, schools across the valley and throughout the U.S. have used it to educate their students on the dangers of street fentanyl and it's making an impact.

From 2021 to 2023, the Fresno County Coroner has reported fewer overdose deaths related to fentanyl, with 32 overdose deaths of people 30 years and younger in 2021 to 17 deaths in 2023.

But taking a look at the entire state, there were an estimated 6,850 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2023, the last year data was available. That's about 18 deaths per 100,000 people living in the state.

If we compare that to five years ago, in 2019, fentanyl overdose deaths are up 400%. Compared to ten years ago, in 2014, it's up 6,500%.

So, there is there is still more to be done to educate about the dangers of fentanyl.

Over the next 12 months, Action News is committing to telling stories about the state of fentanyl in Central California and the resources available to those in need.

In this, our first story, we look at where Central California stands in the fight against fentanyl and what law enforcement plans to do to keep our kids safe.