'King of the Hill' Revival: Hank and Peggy return to modern Arlen after 15 years

LOS ANGELES -- After a 15-year hiatus, "King of the Hill" is officially back. The Season 14 trailer dropped this week, reuniting fans with Hank Hill and his family navigating a wildly different Arlen, Texas.

The two-minute teaser opens with Hank returning to his old neighborhood after years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to build a bigger cushion for his and Peggy's retirement. He's greeted with a big hug from Boomhauer and a town that's kept pace with the times, complete with Zoom meetings, all-gender restrooms and a bedridden Bill.

Peggy hasn't changed. "I have been told my whole life I'm a 5," she says confidently.

Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and dating a vegan. He tries to explain the evolution of beer to Hank: "Nowadays beer is fruitier, bolder, more sturdy." But Hank isn't having it. "I've been drinking beer for 40 years and never wished once that it tasted more like fruit," he says.

The trailer ends with a dose of existential comedy as Hank realizes the paradox of retirement: "The thing they don't tell you about retirement is there is so much time to fill." He continues to wake up at 5 a.m. every day. "Peggy, I didn't retire to sleep my life away like some nepo baby."

"King of the Hill" Season 14 premieres August 4, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

