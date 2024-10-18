Knowing residents' rights for people who live in senior communities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The federal Nursing Home Reform law guarantees long-term care residents' rights, from being fully informed about their care to choosing your own schedule of meals and activities.

Coleta and Robert Walker moved into the Vineyards California Armenian Home just about over a year ago.

"We were tired of doing the upkeep on the house," said Coleta Walker, a resident of The Vineyards. "We don't have a lot of family around to help us, so we decided to get an early start on downsizing and moving."

Since then, they've felt more social. Even though they live on the campus, life feels normal, if not better than before.

"We now have a lot of friends that we come in contact with," said Robert Walker. "We enjoy them, socializing and stuff. We've been having a great time."

The Vineyards California Armenian Home is a non-profit community that involves all stages of senior living, from independent living to the skilled nursing facility.

Around the 40-acre property, Coleta and Robert enjoy their daily routine, whether that's taking walks or playing mahjong. The mission at the Vineyards is to serve people with compassionate care.

"Living here at The Vineyards California Armenian Home is about having choices," said Dennis Bacopulos, the CEO. "The choices to participate in activities, to have a different dining experience."

Susan Bussean, the program manager at the Fresno-Madera Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, says under federal law and state regulations, people who move into a senior community, maintain their human and civil rights.

"They have the right to choose their own physician," said Bussean. "The right to go away for the weekend, to go home for the holidays, to get up and take a shower at a different time."

Residents also have the right to vote and manage their own funds.

Bussean and her team work with long-term care communities to provide education to residents and facility staff and to ensure that resident rights aren't violated

"As ombudsman, we visit every long-term care facility once a month with unannounced visits," said Bussean. "We are there to advocate for the residents."

"We let them know we are there for them."

Bacopulos says they strive to create an inclusive environment. One that isn't restrictive and allows them to live a robust lifestyle.

"Everything we do every day is in a manner that helps them feel the freedom that they have to enjoy the highest quality of life," said Bacupulos. "Things like voting -- well, here on the campus we are actually a voting station and have been for the last 20 years."

