Well-known Valley farmer John Harris dies at 81

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley farmer and one of Central California's most notable Republican donors has died.

John Harris passed away on Wednesday.

Harris had a face-to-face meeting with JD Vance in 2024 when the then-vice presidential nominee was at his family's Harris Farms in Coalinga for a private fundraiser.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also visited the Valley resort last summer.

The rancher was a lifelong resident of Fresno County and attended local elementary and high schools before earning his degree at UC Davis.

Most people may know Harris for the steakhouse and hotel in Coalinga, as well as being a longtime supporter of horse racing here in the Valley.

John Harris was 81 years old.