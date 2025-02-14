LA first responders celebrated at 'Captain America: Brave New World' world premiere

Los Angeles area first responders join Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford in Hollywood for the "Captain America" world premiere.

LOS ANGELES -- On Tuesday, Marvel held the world premiere for their latest film, "Captain America: Brave New World" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez and more were in attendance, and joining them were some Los Angeles-based superheroes, first responders from all over Los Angeles County.

Attendees included representatives from CAL FIRE, the City of Pasadena Fire & Police Departments, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Los Angeles Police Foundation and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Nearly 1,000 first responders and their families attended the premiere as invited guests.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio spoke with director Julius Onah, who explained, "A month ago I was evacuating from my home, and we are here right now, because these real life superheroes kept us safe, so to have them here and be able to share this movie with them, give them a couple of hours to be entertained, what more can you ask for?"

Danny Ramirez, who is stepping into the role of Falcon, told us, "To see people here that actually risked their lives and put it on the line, I think it's amazing that marvel and Disney were able to put this together for them."

Before the film began Mackie, Ford, Ramirez and Onah addressed the audience.

"Thank you so, so much to the California first responders," said Onah.

Ford added, "It warms my heart to know that we still have this in us, and that it's there for all of us. Thank you so much for what you did. Thank you so much for what you will do."

Anthony Mackie meets guests at the "Captain America: Brave New World" world premiere. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages/Getty Images

Last month, in an effort to aid the community with its wildfire relief and recovery, The Walt Disney Company committed $15 million for immediate response and rebuilding efforts in the area. Learn more about the Company's work to support its community and employees in the aftermath of this crisis.

Read more: The Walt Disney Company supports wildfire relief through LA Strong t-shirts

"Captain America: Brave New World" is playing in theaters.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.