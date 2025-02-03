Thousands of anti-ICE protesters block freeway, streets in downtown Los Angeles

Hundreds of demonstrators marched on the 101 Freeway Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles in what was called a "protest against deportations."

LOS ANGELES -- Thousands of people marched in downtown Los Angeles Sunday in protest of President Trump's illegal immigration policies blocking several streets and causing "major gridlock", according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The large crowd set out Sunday morning and marched to city hall. At around 12:30 p.m., thousands had gathered and walked onto the 101 Freeway.

Part of the 101 Freeway was shut down in both directions while police removed the protestors.

Video from the scene showed the protesters waving Mexican and Central American flags while chanting "si se puede" on the 101 Freeway.

"Accessing state highways or roads to protest is unlawful and extremely dangerous because it puts protesters, motorists and first responders at great risk of injury", the California Highway Patrol said in a post on X.

Both sides of the 101 Freeway were briefly reopened at around 1:20 p.m. as demonstrators exited the freeway and moved onto surface streets while Arcadia, Aliso, Main and Spring streets remained impacted according to LAPD.

About 30 minutes later, demonstrators walked onto the 101 Freeway at Los Angeles Street and blocked all lanes of traffic.