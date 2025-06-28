Fire near Ivanhoe destroys over 150 vehicles, prompts evacuations

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fast-moving fire near Ivanhoe scorched 10 acres and destroyed more than 150 vehicles Saturday morning, prompting evacuations and a large emergency response.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. near Avenue 328 and Road 127, according to Tulare County Fire Captain Tim Franks. Crews arrived to find flames rapidly spreading through dry grass and into a nearby salvage yard.

Officials say the fire was accidental and has since been contained. No structures were lost, but one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Rick Chavez, who lives next to the property, said he alerted his neighbor after noticing the fire had jumped from the neighbor's property onto his own. Within minutes, he said, the flames were spreading from property to property, driven by strong winds. He immediately rushed to move his livestock to safety.

The response escalated to three alarms, drawing assistance from fire departments in Woodlake, Visalia, Farmersville, Lindsay, and CAL FIRE. In total, 16 units and about 50 firefighters responded.

Avenue 328 was closed between Road 124 and Road 132 during the height of the fire. Evacuation orders and a shelter-in-place advisory were issued but have since been lifted.

Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious and avoid the area while crews continue cleanup operations.