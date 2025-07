Large pile of donations catch fire at Fresno thrift store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pile of donations caught fire at a thrift store in Fresno Thursday morning.

Fire officials say it happened at the Mission Thrift location on Sierra Avenue.

Crews say the flames spread to nearby storage units as well.

The thrift store will be closed for the rest of the day as a precaution, but it was not damaged by the flames.

Sierra Avenue between Blackstone and Clark is closed as the cleanup continues.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.