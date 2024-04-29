Last-minute Mother's Day gifts that will arrive by May 11

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and if you're still looking for the perfect gift that will arrive in time, we've got you covered. Shop the best last-minute Mother's Day gifts, with each option offering fast shipping.

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts

40% off Amazon RENPHO Eyeris 1 $59.99

$99.99 Shop Now

The Renpho Eyeris Massager is great if you're looking to gift Mom a relaxing experience. It uses heat and compression to relieve tension and stress in your eyes and temples. The massage lasts a full 20 minutes and you can also personalize it to play your favorite music for the full relaxation experience.

Amazon Bath Bombs Gift Set $26.80 Shop Now



Indulge your senses with a variety of aromas and watch as these bath bombs fizz and release their nourishing goodness into your bathwater. Each pack comes with 12 bath bombs with scents like vanilla, mango, rose and lemongrass.

The Million Roses The Million Roses $105+ Shop Now

The brand says these gorgeous flowers can last over three years and need no water to stay alive. Each rose is handpicked and you can shop them in multiple colors, depending on mom's favorite. You can currently get 30% off the entire Mother's Day collection, shop now before this deal expires.

21% off Amazon Homesick Candles $29.95

$38 Shop Now

Help mom de-stress and carry 'home' with her wherever she goes with Homesick Candles. Each candle is carefully crafted to capture the essence of your favorite memories and places. Their average burn time is between 60 to 80 hours, and you can curently shop them from just $29, up to 20% off.

Solawave Solawave Skincare Shop Now

Solawave is currently having a last chance Mother's Day sale with all their best products up to 35% off. These revolutionary red-light beauty device utilizes the power of microcurrent technology to stimulate collagen production and improve skin elasticity. It should help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand. Give Mom a spa day at home with one of Solawave's wands or kits.

