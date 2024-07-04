At least $25k worth of fireworks stolen from Sanger High wrestling stand

The Sanger High wrestling team is asking for community support after at least $25,000 worth of fireworks were stolen from their stand.

The Sanger High wrestling team is asking for community support after at least $25,000 worth of fireworks were stolen from their stand.

The Sanger High wrestling team is asking for community support after at least $25,000 worth of fireworks were stolen from their stand.

The Sanger High wrestling team is asking for community support after at least $25,000 worth of fireworks were stolen from their stand.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sanger High wrestling team is asking for community support after at least $25,000 worth of fireworks were stolen from their stand.

The wrestling team took to Facebook to say they made the discovery Wednesday morning at their stand near Highway 180 and Academy.

Busting the lock to their shipping container, roughly $25,000 to $35,000 worth of fireworks were taken.

A police report was filed, and Sanger police are now searching for the suspects. The police did not provide any suspect information.

The firework stand will remain open and the wrestling team is now hoping to make up the losses.