24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Lindsay Unified superintendent retiring after 23 years

KFSN logo
Thursday, October 31, 2024 1:46PM
Lindsay Unified superintendent retiring after 23 years
Lindsay Unified superintendent retiring after 23 yearsLindsay Unified announced their superintendent, Tom Rooney, is retiring after 23 years.

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lindsay Unified announced their superintendent, Tom Rooney, is retiring after 23 years.

Rooney has worked as a principal and superintendent.

He says he is most proud of building a performance-based educational system and the "Lindsay Transformational Story."

It has allowed students to learn at their own pace and in different ways.

"I want to say thank you to the Lindsay staff, to the Lindsay school board and to the Lindsay community for giving me the opportunity to serve and be part of this incredible journey to advance the life of Lindsay learners," he said. "You will forever be in my heart and in my mind."

Rooney plans to spend more time with his family, traveling and continuing to work alongside the Lindsay Education Foundation.

His last day as superintendent will be in January.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW