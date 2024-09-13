Lindsay wins $9.5M settlement after toxic chemicals found in water

A small South Valley community has won a big settlement after contaminants were found in its water.

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) --

A 4-million-gallon-tank on Todd's Hill provides water for the city of Lindsay.

Just a few miles down the road, a water well has been unusable for the past thirteen years after it was discovered that fertilizer was leaking into the well.

"As a result of the change in regulations back in 2007 it was noticed that the levels of prochlorate exceeded the new maximum contaminant level," said Lindsay City Manager Daymond Qualls.

The finding led to a long battle against the company that made the fertilizer, which was SQM North America.

In 2010 the city filed a lawsuit against SQM after routine testing found the toxic chemical in one of the city's three water wells.

Now, 14 years later since the first lawsuit, the City of Lindsay has announced $ 9.5 million dollar settlement with SQM.

"I think it's a huge victory for the city of Lindsay and our constituents just because we are able to create new facilities with that money that go back to the water fund and we can address those ongoing issues," said Lindsay Mayor Ramiro Serna, who has lived in the city for 50 years.

Lindsay city Leaders say although they haven't gone without water, they have faced several challenges.

Especially during drought years as the city relies on surface water and the Friant-Kern Canal

Plus, every three years the canal closes during the winter for routine maintenance.

"In times of peak demand the city really struggles to keep up," said Qualls.

For one local restaurant owner, not having convenient access to drinking water has cost her thousands of dollars over time.

"It impacts us economically. Because now we have to buy water. My consumption of water is a lot," said Martha Franco, the owner of Primos Tacos.

She goes through four water jugs a day to cook her menudo, posole and other soups.

She says a water filter would cost her over $5,000.

"But the economy and business is tough right now," Franco said.

The city says after attorney fees, they are left with $6.5 million dollars.

The money will help improve water infrastructure.

"About $5 million will be used to design and construct the ion exchange system," explained Qualls.

"The remainder will be used for future maintenance and operations of the plant."

