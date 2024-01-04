List of 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Check out our list of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around the Central Valley.

Thursday, January 11

West Fresno Ministerial Alliance: Prayer Breakfast

TIME : 8 a.m.

ADDRESS : Westside Church of God (1424 W. California Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706)

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Rev. Dr. M.L.K. Art, Essay and Speech Contest Reception

TIME : 5:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorium (808 4th Street, Clovis, CA 93612)

Friday, January 12

Garlanding Ceremony

TIME : 11:45 a.m.

ADDRESS : Courthouse Park at Van ness Avenue and Tulare Street, Fresno

INFORMATION : Welcome by 2024 City Councill President Annalisa Perea. Greeting by District 3 Councilmember Miguel Arias. Keynote Speaker: Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools. This ceremony will also feature the FUSD Black Student Union and King Elementary School Dancers.

Community Awards Program

TIME : 5 p.m.

ADDRESS : Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street)

INFORMATION : Keynote Speaker: Rev. Dr. Robert M. Franklin, President Emeritus, Morehouse College, Atlanta and Prof. of Moral Leadership, Emory University, Atlanta. Honorees: Educational Leadership Award - Trustee Keshia Thomas, Fresno Unified School District; Community Leadership Award - Rabbi Rick Winer, Temple Beth Israel; Les Kimber Community Service Award - Rev. Chester Riggins

Community Awards Program

TIME : 5 p.m.

ADDRESS : Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street)

INFORMATION : Keynote Speaker: Rev. Dr. Robert M. Franklin, President Emeritus, Morehouse College, Atlanta and Prof. of Moral Leadership, Emory University, Atlanta. Honorees: Educational Leadership Award - Trustee Keshia Thomas, Fresno Unified School District; Community Leadership Award - Rabbi Rick Winer, Temple Beth Israel; Les Kimber Community Service Award - Rev. Chester Riggins

Saturday, January 13

Clovis Police Department Community Breakfast

TIME : 9 a.m.

ADDRESS : California Health Sciences University (2500 Alluvial Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611)

INFORMATION : Keynote Speaker: Dr. Kimberly Armstrong, President of Clovis Community College. Tickets $5 each (Pre-Payment/Reservation Required).

Sunday, January 14

Candlelight Peace Vigil

TIME : 5 p.m.

ADDRESS : Martin Luther King Elementary School (1001 E. Florence Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706.)

INFORMATION : Assemble at 5:00 PM at Martin Luther King Elementary School

Countdown to King Concert & Rally

TIME : 7:30-9:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Bethel Christian Center (4665 N First Street, Fresno, CA 93726)

INFORMATION : Some of the biggest names in the Valley will unite and push the message of peace, unity, equality, and love.

Monday, January 15

Community March

TIME : 9:30 a.m.

ADDRESS : St. John's Cathedral (2814 Mariposa Avenue, Fresno, CA 93721)

INFORMATION : Marchers assemble at 9:30 AM at St. John's Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa Avenue, Fresno, CA 93721. March begins at 10:00 AM, stops at Fresno City Hall, then proceeds to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium at 2425 Fresno Street for the Commemoration Program

Commemoration Program

TIME : 11 a.m.

ADDRESS : Veterans Memorial Auditorium (2425 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93721)

INFORMATION : Join us at 11:00 AM for a celebration of the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture. The program will include speakers, dancers and other tributes.

Friday, January 19

Fresno State Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration

TIME : 12 p.m.

ADDRESS : Ellipse Gallery at the Fresno State Library (2nd Floor. 5200 N. Barton Ave. Fresno, CA 93740)

INFORMATION : Presented by Fresno State African American Programs and Services Cross Cultural and Gender Center.

ABC30 Action News is a proud community partner of the 40th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.