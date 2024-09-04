List of 9/11 memorial events taking place across the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here's a list of memorials and ceremonies taking place across the Valley to honor the lives lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001.

EVENT: Clovis 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony

TIME: 8:30AM

ADDRESS: Never Forget Lane, Clovis

INFORMATION: You're invited to the annual California 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony. he California 9/11 Memorial, located in the city of Clovis, is the largest event on the West Coast, honoring the heroes and lives that were lost on September 11, 2001. Law enforcement, dignitaries and the public come from near and far to pay tribute to the fallen, the survivors, and the first responders from that fateful day. This event is free to the public and we invite all to attend. The ceremony begins promptly at 8:30 AM.

EVENT: FCC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

TIME: 9AM-11AM

ADDRESS: Fresno City College, Veterans Peace Memorial

INFORMATION: Please join us on Wednesday, September 11 to honor and reflect on the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001. FCC will commemorate the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 with a ceremony in front of the Veterans Peace Memorial (near the corner of Weldon and College avenues). beginning at 9:00 a.m. The community is welcome to attend. Peter Cacossa, Fire Academy Director, will be giving the keynote address. The ceremony will include the traditional ringing of the bell for fallen firefighters. While most deaths on 9/11 were civilians, 343 firefighters from the New York City Fire Department lost their lives on that day. The ringing of the bell tradition is a solemn tribute to fallen firefighters. The ceremony will include retired biology instructor, Scott Porteous, playing the bagpipes, laying of a memorial wreath, and the playing of Taps.

EVENT: 9/11 Memorial Baseball Classic

TIME: 5:30PM

ADDRESS: Bob Bennett Stadium at Pete Beiden Field

INFORMATION: Join us for a night of remembrance and community spirit at Fresno State's Bob Bennett Stadium! The event begins with gates opening at 5:30 PM, followed by the game at 6:30 PM. The evening will commence with a moving Color Guard tribute to honor the bravery of 9/11 heroes, setting the tone for a night dedicated to unity and reflection. A ceremonial first pitch will then mark the start of an exciting game, offering families the chance to come together and enjoy thrilling sports action.Organized by the Fresno Police Officers Association, this event is designed to strengthen the bond between local officers and the community they serve. It promotes physical well-being through athletic competition while highlighting the positive role of law enforcement. The evening promises to foster camaraderie, create lasting memories, and pay tribute to the heroes who protect us every day. Tickets are just $10, with free admission for children 5 and under. Don't miss this opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying an unforgettable evening!

EVENT: 9/11 Ceremony Of Remembrance

TIME: 6:30PM

ADDRESS: Todd Beamer Park

INFORMATION: You are invited to join Teens That Care in honoring Todd Beamer (the courageous passenger who famously said "Let's roll" on Flight 93) and all 2,977 lives lost in the tragic attacks on September 11, 2001. Our Keynote speaker this year is Retired Colonel Rob Swertfager. A Fresno native and Clovis West High School graduate, Colonel Swertfager was commissioned through the Fresno State Air Force ROTC while earning his Bachelor's in Business Marketing. He later received his M.B.A. from Florida State University and graduated from Air Force Pilot Training in 1997. With 25 years of service with Fresno's 144th Fighter Wing and a total of 32 years and 7 months in the Air National Guard, Colonel Swertfager was actively flying on September 11, 2001. His experience is both powerful and unforgettable and one you will not want to miss!! In addition to our remarkable keynote speaker, we're excited to have the Fresno County Sheriff's Helicopter perform a flyover for the second consecutive year. Our dedicated teens will be actively involved, speaking, singing, and helping to coordinate the event. The Fresno County Sheriff's Honor Guard will present the colors, and representatives from Fresno PD, Fresno FD, and the Sheriff's Department will be displaying their vehicles. Councilman Garry Bredefeld will also be joining us once again as a speaker. Seating is limited, please bring your lawn chairs if u have them. Please share and invite your friends, family, neighbors!!