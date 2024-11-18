List of Holiday 2024 events in the Central Valley

The holidays have arrived in the Central Valley!

All across the Valley, organizers are getting ready to celebrate and bring communities together with events.

From parades to light shows to winter wonderlands, gather your family and friends and visit these events this holiday season:

FRESNO COUNTY

DATE: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

EVENT: ONE ENCHANTED EVENING

TIME: 5 pm - 8 pm

ADDRESS: OLD TOWN CLOVIS

INFORMATION: Join us as we welcome the 2024 holiday season! Christmas and all its magic is coming to Old Town Clovis. Held exclusively by the participating businesses in Old Town Clovis who open their doors for hospitality and good cheer. Enjoy a cup of cocoa and a complimentary horse-drawn carriage ride through the beautifully decorated streets at Old Town Clovis.

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

EVENT: SANGER CHRISTMAS VENDOR FAIR

TIME: 9 am - 2 pm

ADDRESS: GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH, SANGER

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS VENDOR FAIR AT GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH. TO BECOME A VENDOR, CONTACT THE CHURCH.

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

EVENT: CHAFFEE ZOO ILLUMINATURE KICKS OFF

TIME: Varies

ADDRESS: FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO

INFORMATION: A holiday light exhibit will soon return to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. IllumiNature' is set to kick off on Saturday, November 23rd. Last year there were glowing handmade lanterns shaped as various animals. Tickets are available on the Fresno Chaffee Zoo website. IllumiNature' runs through February First.

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

EVENT: KINGSBURG JULGRANSFEST

TIME: 6 pm

ADDRESS: DOWNTOWN KINGSBURG

INFORMATION: Swedish Christmas Tree Lighting Festivity. Trek down Draper Street singing Christmas carols to the downtown tree on Draper Street followed by Swedish ring folk dancing.

DATE: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

EVENT: RIVER PARK SANTA ARRIVES

TIME: 9 am - 10 pm

ADDRESS: RIVER PARK

INFORMATION: Santa Claus is coming to town!! He will be arriving at River Park Shopping Center at 9 AM to kickstart the 2024 Holiday season.

DATE: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3 - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25

EVENT: FRESNO CHRISTMAS TREE LANE

TIME: 6PM-10PM (SUN-THURS) + 6PM-11PM (FRI-SAT)

ADDRESS: CHRISTMAS TREE LANE

INFORMATION: Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane is a tradition lasting over 100 years! Each December, North Van Ness Boulevard in Old Fig Garden becomes a one-way street lined with hundreds of trees and homes all decked-out with lights and decorations for the holidays. Visitors can drive the 2-mile stretch from Shields to Shaw all the way until Christmas Day. Walk-only nights are Tuesday, December 3rd and Wednesday, December 11th.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

EVENT: SANGER CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

TIME: 5:30 pm

ADDRESS: DOWNTOWN SANGER

INFORMATION: We hope you are excited as much as we are for our upcoming Annual Nation's Christmas Tree City Festivities.

DATE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

EVENT: REEDLEY CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK

TIME: 5 pm - 9 pm

ADDRESS: PIONEER PARK, REEDLEY

INFORMATION: The Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce presents, Reedley's Christmas in the Park & Electrical Farm Equipment Parade on Friday, December 6, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pioneer Park! There will be food trucks, crafts and retail booths, train and pony rides and photos with Santa. Tree lighting ceremony at 6pm. Reedley Lions Club electrical farm equipment parade, theme "a rhinestone Christmas. This is at G Street between 8th and 14th Streets. Rain or shine.

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

EVENT: CLOVIS CHILDREN'S ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS PARADE

TIME: 6:30 pm

ADDRESS: OLD TOWN CLOVIS

INFORMATION: The 2024 Children's Electic Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Registration is open and will close on November 18. The Children's Electric Christmas Parade is a community event that we put on for our neighbors, not a fundraiser. Without the support of our community, we would not be able to spread holiday cheer to families in our area. Free shuttle will start at 5pm from Sierra Vista Mall community park shuttle stop. It will drop off at the Transit Center on 3rd street. It will run back and forth until 8:30pm.

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

EVENT: SANGER TOYLAND PARADE

TIME: 11 am

ADDRESS: DOWNTOWN SANGER

INFORMATION: The 2024 Children's Electic Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Registration is open and will close on November 18. The Children's Electric Christmas Parade is a community event that we put on for our neighbors, not a fundraiser. Without the support of our community, we would not be able to spread holiday cheer to families in our area. Free shuttle will start at 5pm from Sierra Vista Mall community park shuttle stop. It will drop off at the Transit Center on 3rd street. It will run back and forth until 8:30pm.

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

EVENT: CLOVIS CHRISTMAS MARKET

TIME: 10 am - 3 pm

ADDRESS: WILLOW + NEES, CLOVIS

INFORMATION: Ten Tavern is here to make your holiday shopping a breeze! We've gathered a fantastic selection of local vendors at your favorite neighborhood spot, so you can enjoy a day of brunching and shopping for unique local goods. Plus, we'll have exciting raffle prizes, and we're thrilled to welcome Mell's Mutts-a wonderful nonprofit dedicated to rescuing local pups-who will be hosting a booth with an adorable puppy adoption event! Get ready for a fun-filled day for the whole neighborhood!

DATE: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

EVENT: DOWNTOWN FRESNO ICE RINK RIBBON CUTTING

TIME: 10 am - 3 pm

ADDRESS: 1939 MARIPOSA STREET, FRESNO

INFORMATION: After almost a decade, the Downtown Fresno Ice Rink is making a comeback! Join us as we celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting, performances, and more in the heart of Fresno at 5pm on December 10. Then get ready to enjoy the fun, skating, and festive memories with friends and family at the ice rink all season long. The ice rink will be open from December 10-January 12. Ticket link is coming soon! Keep a look out here, at downtownfresno.org, or follow the ice rink Instagram @icerinkdtfresno.

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

EVENT: FRESNO CHRISTMAS PARADE

TIME: 11 am

ADDRESS: DOWNTOWN FRESNO

INFORMATION: The 95th Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Fresno will be on Saturday, December 14, starting at 11am. See the floats, music, performances, and holiday cheer with loved ones and the whole community! Come a little early to secure your spot to watch the procession along Fulton Street from Calaveras to Inyo. Stick around after the parade and enjoy outdoor ice skating at the Downtown Fresno Ice Rink. Ice skating tickets will be on sale soon.

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

EVENT: JINGLE BELL RUN

TIME: 9 am

ADDRESS: CHRISTMAS TREE LANE

INFORMATION: Join us for the most anticipated running event of the year, Jingle Bell Run for Toys for Tots. The race takes place on Christmas Tree Lane and is great for runners and walkers alike. The Jingle Bell Run for Toys for Tots will again feature a Christmas designed Sweatshirt and Jingle Bells to all registered participants. The hope is to get each runner or walker to donate or bring a new unwrapped toy. Participants will receive their sweatshirt and swag at packet pickup on Friday Dec 13th. Event takes place rain or shine! No refunds! Please NO dogs allowed but strollers are welcome!

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

EVENT: KERMAN A GINGERBREAD VILLAGE

TIME: 6 pm

ADDRESS: MADERA AVENUE, KERMAN

INFORMATION: The 2024 Annual Kerman Christmas Parade themed "A Gingerbread Village" will be held down Madera Avenue starting at 6pm on December 14th. The parade route is Madera Avenue, "C" Street to "G" Street. Announcer's table located on the median between "D" Street & "C" Street. Come to the parade and welcome Santa Claus to Kerman! It's a fun evening of sparkling lights and smiling faces. More details to come!

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

EVENT: KERMAN CHRISTMAS PARADE

TIME: 6 pm

ADDRESS: DOWNTOWN KERMAN

INFORMATION: Join us for a festive Christmas Parade! Don't miss out on the fun ...sign up now by clicking on the link provided. The parade will feature colorful floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. It's going to be a great time for the whole family!

MADERA COUNTY

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

EVENT: BASS LAKE PARADE OF LIGHTS

TIME: 5:30 pm - 8 pm

ADDRESS: THE PINES RESORT, BASS LAKE

INFORMATION: Join us for the 33rd Bass Lake Christmas Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights. Participate by decorating a festive float, or just come over for a fun evening to kick off the Holiday Season with your family and friends. Enjoy festive holiday decorations and music, and browse around the Pines Village Arts & Crafts Fair. The event is free.

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

EVENT: CHOWCHILLA CHRISTMAS PARADE

TIME: 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

ADDRESS: VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK, CHOWCHILLA

INFORMATION: HOMETOWN LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING. FREE EVENT FOR THE COMMUNITY.

MERCED COUNTY

DATE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

EVENT: ATWATER CHRISTMAS PARADE

TIME: 7 pm

ADDRESS: BROADWAY + WINTON WAY-ATWATER

INFORMATION: "12 days of Christmas" Atwater's Annual Christmas Parade is Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 PM.

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

EVENT: LOS BANOS CHRISTMAS PARADE

TIME: 6 pm

ADDRESS: Downtown Los Banos

INFORMATION: The Chamber would like to announce the theme of the Christmas parade for 2024: Toys, Trains and Candycanes! This year's Christmas parade will be on Saturday December 7th 2024 starting at 6pm. It is a rain or shine event, so don't let a little drizzle keep you from coming out and supporting all the local business and organizations that work tirelessly on their floats.

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

EVENT: SNELLING CHRISTMAS PARDE

TIME: 5 pm - 7:30 pm

ADDRESS: SNELLING COURTHOUSE MUSEUM

INFORMATION: Join us in celebrating a Home Town Christmas. We will have a fun parade through town starting at 5 PM. Mr. and Mrs. Claus, their fun little elves will be stopping by after the parade at the Snelling Fire department. Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the elves invite you to join them for pictures. While Santa is checking his list on who is naughty or nice. Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the elves will be hosting beverages and cookies to enjoy for all. Come enjoy our little Home Town Christmas. We encourage everyone to participate in the parade, or be a Spectator. If you're interested in entering a float please text 209-850-0022 or email snellingevents@gmail.com

MARIPOSA COUNTY

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

EVENT: Merry Mountain Christmas Parade + Tree Lighting

TIME: 5 p.m.

ADDRESS: DOWTOWN MARIPOSA

INFORMATION: Join Mariposa downtown at 5:30pm and watch all the wonderful community floats. After the parade there is a Tree Lighting ceremony at the courthouse on Bullion St where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos.

TULARE COUNTY

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

EVENT: VISALIA CANDY CANE LANE PARADE

TIME: 6:30 pm

ADDRESS: DOWNTOWN VISALIA

INFORMATION: Theme: Christmas in Whoville. Parade starts at 6:30pm, road closure starts at 3pm. Important Reminder: chairs, blankets or any other spot reserving items may not be placed on the roadway or sidewalks until after the road is fully closed. *full road closure means all vehicles are off of Main St.* Please follow all instructions given by public safety and parade marshals. Help us keep our parade safe and joyful for everyone! Live announcing during the parade brought to you by Momentum Broadcasting and Live Streaming by the Visalia Stringer. Official Parade Route is Main Street from Liberty to Conyer.

DATE: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

EVENT: Porterville Children's Christmas Parade

TIME: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS: Main Street, Porterville

INFORMATION: A Porterville Community staple event, the Children's Christmas Parade brings thousands of people out in the evening for a grand show of delight featuring children, for the many families and community members of our local area. Each year we make great memories with all who participate and make this event come to life! The 2024 Children's Christmas Parade will be happening Thursday, December 5th, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.Get ready to razzle & dazzle the evening with this year's "Razzle Dazzle Christmas" theme! If you've ever wondered if something might be too much, or perhaps too bright, this is the perfect theme to bring those thoughts back into action because this theme is all about being over the top!

DATE: Friday, December 6

EVENT: Woodlake Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: Woodlake Fire District

INFORMATION: This event is put on by the Woodlake Fire District. For more event information or questions, call 559-564-2181. Woodlake Christmas tree lighting. Santa will be there. There will be holiday music by WUSD Choir/Band.

DATE: Saturday, December 7

EVENT: DINUBA CHRISTMAS PARADE

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: STARTS AT E TULARE STREET

INFORMATION: Save the Date! The City of Dinuba's Electric Light Parade will be here before you know it. Applications for the parade are available at the Parks and Community Services (Recreation Center). This year's parade will take place, Saturday December 7, 2024 @ 5:30pm, rain or shine. Join us for a "Christmas around the World"! Contact (559) 591-5940 for further information.

DATE: Saturday, December 14

EVENT: WOODLAKE CHRISTMAS PARADE

TIME: 7 pm

ADDRESS: VALENCIA BLVD, WOODLAKE

INFORMATION: This event is put on by the Homegrown Project. For more event information or questions, call 559-804-5203. Woodlake Christmas Parade & Santa's workshop. Santa's workshop at Woodlake Plaza from 4pm-6pm. Parade at 7pm.

KINGS COUNTY

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

EVENT: HANFORD CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

TIME: 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Hanford

INFORMATION: The tree is up! We're thrilled to have a new 30-foot fully decorated artificial Christmas tree for this year's Hanford Winter Wonderland. Make sure to join us for an extra special tree lighting ceremony on November 23 at 6 p.m.

DATE: Friday, November 29

EVENT: HANFORD CHRISTMAS PARADE

TIME: 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: Downtown Hanford

INFORMATION: Shoutout to the City's Streets Division for continuing the tradition of decorating downtown Hanford for the holiday season! The lights will be turned on promptly at 6 p.m. on November 29, when Hanford Chamber of Commerce's Christmas Parade starts.

DATE: Sunday, December 1

EVENT: LEMOORE JINGLE AND MINGLE

TIME: 12 pm - 7 pm

ADDRESS: Downtown Lemoore

INFORMATION: Come visit the Downtown Merchants in the annual Jingle and Mingle event in Downtown Lemoore from Noon to 7:00pm on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Did you know that Lemoore has over 135 merchants, restaurants, and service providers in Downtown? During this event we invite you to come Downtown and mingle with our merchants and guest vendors, enjoy treats, music, Santa sightings, and more. Don't forget to stop by the City of Lemoore booth and grab your Event Passport and goody bag. Visit the Downtown Merchants and get your passport stamped. Fill up your passport to enter into the drawing for some awesome prizes.