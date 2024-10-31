Lithium battery recycling plant explodes in Missouri; no injuries reported | VIDEO

There were no injuries after battery recycling plant exploded in Missouri

Dramatic video shows the moment an explosion rocked a large battery-recycling plant in Fredericktown, Missouri, after a fire erupted on Wednesday, October 30.

Video filmed by Jacob Armes shows smoke pouring from the building before a large explosion followed by a smaller explosion.

The fire was sparked at a lithium-ion-battery processing plant owned by Critical Mineral Recovery.

On its website, the company says the 225,000-square-foot plant is used to "recycle lithium-ion-battery-related materials from battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, battery dealers, recyclers, and processors worldwide," and describes it as "one of the largest lithium-ion battery processing facilities in the world."

The Fredericktown Fire Department said it was responding, and the Bismarck Fire Protection District said they were providing support.

The dense smoke billowing from the blaze prompted Madison County authorities to issue evacuation orders in one area of Fredericktown. Other local residents were advised to shelter indoors.

No casualties had been reported.