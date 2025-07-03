Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother killed in car accident in Spain, police say

MADRID -- Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have died in a car accident in Spain, police said Thursday.

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed to The Associated Press that Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near the western city of Zamora. Authorities said the car - a Lamborghini, according to police - was in flames.

Firefighters were called in as the fire spread into the nearby vegetation, authorities said.

Police were investigating the causes of the accident that happened past midnight local time. They said there were no other vehicles involved. The bodies were undergoing forensic analysis.

The 28-year-old Jota and his brother, 25-year-old André Silva, both Portuguese players, were in the car.

Jota's death comes weeks after he married Rute Cardoso and in a social media post wrote, "Yes to forever." They had three children, the youngest born last year.

Jota also played for Portugal's national team and helped it win the Nations League last month.

Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Liverpool said the club was "devastated by the tragic passing."

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre's family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and won three major trophies with the Merseyside club - including the Premier League title last season.

The Portuguese soccer federation released a statement lamenting the deaths. Federation president Pedro Proena said Portuguese soccer was "completely devastated."

"More than a fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference in his community," Proena said in the statement.

The Portuguese federation said it has requested a minute of silence before Thursday's match between Portugal and Spain at the Women's European Championship being played in Switzerland.

"We lost two champions," Proena said. "Their deaths represent an irreparable loss for Portuguese soccer and we will all do our best to honor their legacy daily."

Portugal's Prime Minister Luís Montenegro commented on the "unexpected and tragic" deaths. He said Jota was "an athlete who greatly honored Portugal's name."

"I extend my deepest condolences to their family," he said. "It is a sad day for soccer and for national and international sports."

Reaction also started pouring in from across the soccer world.

Former club Porto and former teammates lamented the deaths and sent condolences.

UEFA said its thoughts were with relatives, friends and teammates affected "by this heartbreaking loss."

AP Soccer Writer James Robson contributed to this report.