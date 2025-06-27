Local activists call on businesses to deny ICE entry

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of local activists are putting a spotlight on immigration enforcement operations in the Central Valley.

About 20 people gathered Thursday morning at Fresno City Hall, where they called on local businesses to prohibit federal agents from entering their property.

They say they are concerned after videos from across the country that seem to show immigration enforcement officers targeting flea markets, restaurants, and car washes.

"We think it's really critical that at this time we really work together. The panic and everything that's taken place on a national level - it finally came to Fresno. It was just a matter of time," Stan Santos with the May 1st Immigrant Rights Committee said.

Santos, along with others, said they are gathering evidence of immigration enforcement activities in the Valley and want to bring a court case.

Local ICE officials have previously told Action News they only conduct targeted enforcement, not widespread raids.

We should also note that in much of Central California, Border Patrol is currently blocked from arresting suspected noncitizens without a warrant.

A federal judge in Fresno issued that temporary ruling in April.