Local businesses prepare for Valentine's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Floral designers were creating one of the hundreds of arrangements ahead of Valentine's Day at D &L Roses in northeast Fresno.

"What we like to do is pre-make them and have them ready to go so we don't get backed up due to the volume of orders we have," said James Hensley.

He's the General Manager. He explains, the floral company delivers 400- 500 arrangements on Valentine's Day.

This video shows one of their storage trucks filled with thousands of red roses ready to be delivered.

"Always, we'll pick up after the Super Bowl on Sunday. So, a lot of people will realize, 'Oh my gosh, I've got five days, and the orders will start pouring in. The phone's been busy all day, the computer has been running like crazy," said Hensley.

Hensley says the company hires an extra 15 to 20 people to help during this time of year.

The extra assistance is needed since the florists will be taking orders all the way up to Valentine's Day.

"We have a number of gifts that are available for people to give out to their valentines, give out to their family, but people can also come out and build their own gifts," said Enzo's Table Manager, Sean McBride.

The retail store is filled with Valentine's Day decor with plenty of love-themed treats to choose from.

The artisan has more than a couple dozen orders for custom treats.

McBride said offering Valentine's Day favors is a special tradition they love to offer to their customers.

"It's just something to make something special for people in Fresno and Clovis to be able to come out and experience," said McBride.

