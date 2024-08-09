Local farmers show support for Donald Trump with massive sign in field

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Kings County, a big show of support for the Republican ticket.

Ralph Gilkey, a third-generation farmer, and his son spelt out "Trump" in his their safflower field.

"It's one mile wide and a half mile tall. Each letter is about 900-foot-wide," said Ralph.

Ralph has been working on the sign in support of presidential candidate Donald Trump for a couple of weeks.

He spent a day mapping it out on his computer and outlining the letters on the field.

Then his son took over. The ground disking took a couple of days.

There's no doubt the project took a lot of time and effort, but what's truly incredible is the dedication goes beyond this field.

Especially for Ralph's son, who has had to endure several obstacles in his personal life.

"In 2019, my son had an accident and he suffered severe brain trauma. He spent a month in the ICU at Kaweah Health," said Ralph. "He's definitely a miracle -- the night of the accident, his girlfriend was with him. He hit his head on the pavement and his girlfriend was a nurse. She revived him that night."

Learning to walk and talk again has not been easy. But in all the pain and suffering, there's a silver lining.

"His girlfriend at the time of the accident is now his wife, and they just had a baby boy. His name is Ward, so life is good," Ralph said.

Ralph says, in this economy, the farming community is struggling.

He holds onto hope that one day, everything his family has worked for will be passed down for generations to come.

