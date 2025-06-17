Local flea markets seeing less people amid fear surrounding ICE raids across the country

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alma's Flea Market on 9th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard in Hanford is usually filled with hundreds of customers and dozens of vendors.

But amid ICE raids in various parts of the country, rumors of local raids, and partially the hot weather, Monday's turnout was far less than usual.

"All that should be full," says Trois Harmon is part owner and market manager.

She has spent the last forty years here, and has built long lasting friendships.

The market's emptiness is felt within.

"It just hurts, it hurts, because they do work hard out here in the heat, packing and unpacking so it's rough for them," explains Trois.

Less people means less sales for those trying to make a living-

"It feels horrible, like abandoned. Nobody wants to come, no one is here, there were maybe like five of us in one row and maybe two on the other side, it was horrible," says vendor Alberto Gomez.

Alberto mentions he's taking home less than a hundred dollars for the day.

He's not the only one who made less than half of what they would typically make.

Vendors say they fear if this continues it will only negatively impact their business in the coming weeks.

"I wish this ICE thing would stop because it's just scaring people away and it's hitting all businesses, not just us, everything around everywhere," expresses Alberto.

And as claims of local raids have been unfounded the market hopes to continue being a safe place for local shoppers.

"If they were to call and say can we come out, i would have to say no, whether they would honor that or not, i don't know but i would have to say no you can not come on the property," mentions Trois.

"I feel like I have trust and a bond with these people. These are my customers, for years," she continues.