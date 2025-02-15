Local Marine Veteran spreads love at Fresno VA Medical Center

Dressed for Valentine's Day, Marine veteran Mario Flores handed out sweet kisses to visitors at the Fresno VA Medical Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dressed in his Valentine's Day attire, Marine veteran Mario Flores made sure to hand out tiny, sweet kisses to people coming through the doors of the Fresno VA Medical Center in Central Fresno.

"It is just so heartfelt that as veterans come in to get their treatment, we also want to recognize each and everyone one of them, every branch of service," said Flores.

Pink hearts and cards decorated the front entrance, as veterans and their family members walked in. It's part of this year's National Salute to Veterans Patients Week.

"We have our community come out and work with us and just basically just shower out veterans with love," said Mary Golden, Chief of Development and Civic Engagement at the VA Central California. "Show them appreciation and let them know while we celebrate them and honor them everyday all year, this is special today."

Golden says keeping close relationships with our veterans is critical. Especially when it comes to their mental health.

"The biggest part of suicide prevention is connectedness," said Golden. "Making sure our veterans feel connected."

As community members handed out dozens of cards from around the area, it brought a smile to many of the veterans. For the fourth year, Hands On Central California collected cards for our Valley vets. The non-profit received about 6200 cards this year.

"These veterans will often say, 'Gosh, I can't think of the last time I got a Valentines Day card," said Tish Standley, the RSVP of HandsOn Central California.

Standley adds cards were also sent to veterans to several other Central California counties.

VA Central California believes it's important for the community to show not just love but support.

"Making them know that we're here for them," said Golden. "We love them, we honor them, we're going to take care of them. We want to see to all their healthcare needs."

