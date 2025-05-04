Local nonprofit provides new approach to sober living for unhoused residents

A local nonprofit is offering a new approach to sober living for the unhoused community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This eccentric shaped tiny home isn't the latest in architectural advancement.

It's one of four eco-friendly tiny homes built for the unhoused people in Central Fresno.

Beverly Barns is one of 12 people living in this community set in the middle of a garden.

"I lived on the street for about a year before I moved here. I was lonely and stuff, you know, it's hard being on the street," Barns said.

Barns says she's lived in this community for more than 10 years.

And she says Dakota Eco Gardens helped her build more than just a home.

"It's changed my way of thinking and the way I see myself. I hoping other people that will come over here will get that experience and get off the street," Barns said.

Dakota Eco Gardens is the nonprofit that supports a sober living environment for the unhoused.

The organization says the tiny homes being built are privately funded by community donations.

But it takes more than money to keep this nonprofit afloat.

"Recently we have had a lot of Fresno State students, they have done a tremendous amount of work to help build this house. They come out on their own time as service to the community," Caryn Kochergen with Dakota Eco Garden says.

Kochergen says the residents are typically allowed to live in the community for one year where they are responsible for the upkeep of the garden and the grounds.

She says within that years' time, the hope is the person using the space will be able to get on their feet.

"We'll never solve homelessness. We'll never solve the problem," Kochergen says. "When people say we're going to solve homelessness by, it's not going to happen, because we're always going to have our homeless. But if we can help 10 a year or something like this, then we've done our job."

