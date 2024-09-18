Authorities say a felony, even as a juvenile, can impact some career opportunities, including the ability to join the Military.

Local officials weigh in on serious consequences for students making threats to schools

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Consequences for making school threats can be extensive.

From being suspended to being expelled and not being able to participate in extracurricular activities.

It also goes beyond that and can even follow students into their professional lives.

"To the students, there is nothing funny about this. It's not a joke, this is not a subject that is in any way appropriate," said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.

"This is an action by you that can follow you for a long time."

In some serious cases, Ward says the student can be removed from the custody of their parent and placed with a foster family or another relative.

In the last month, the Tulare County Probations Department has seen over a dozen school threats.

Many have been unfounded but others have led to arrests.

A 12-year-old was taken into custody for threats against a Visalia middle school, and a 13-year-old was arrested for a threat in Strathmore.

Kids who are caught committing these crimes are typically taken to the Probation and Juvenile Detention Facility and put through the booking process.

"They will be detained here at the facility, and they will be going before the court within 72 hours," explained Jose Gonzalez, assistant chief probation officer.

"I know it's very emotional for minors to come through this criminal justice process. We also recognize how it can negatively impact the school settings," mentioned Gonzalez.

He says they have seen an increased trend with school threats, especially in the past few weeks.

His message to parents is to be involved and know what students have access to online.

As for struggling students, Gonzalez says it is important to ask for help.

"If there are some issues that are concerning and you are posting things for other reasons please communicate with your family and get some guidance."

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says it has a meeting with the Tulare County Office of Education next week to ensure the safety of students when it involves any kind of threat to local schools.

Ward is now calling on the legislature to pass new laws cracking down on those who make school threats.

