Local religious leaders react to recent antisemitic attacks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A violent attack during a pro-Israeli hostage awareness event in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday is part of a troubling rise in antisemitic incidents across the United States.

"Sadly, attacks like this are becoming too common across the country," said Mark Michalek of the FBI Denver Field Office.

Authorities say 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman used makeshift flamethrowers and threw Molotov cocktails into a crowd, injuring several people with burns. Witnesses reported hearing him shout "Free Palestine" during the assault.

ABC News has learned that Soliman had allegedly planned the attack for over a year and told investigators he waited until his daughter graduated before carrying it out.

"These are just people that wanted to raise awareness that hostages are still being kept. And people are just deciding that they are going to lash out violently," said Rabbi Rick Winer of Temple Beth Israel in Fresno.

Rabbi Rick emphasized that violence only perpetuates more violence. "So much of the Jewish community is looking for a peaceful resolution," he said.

The Boulder attack comes just two weeks after another tragedy in Washington, D.C., where two Israeli embassy employees, 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Milgrim, were shot and killed. Authorities say Elias Rodriguez fired 21 rounds at the couple in what investigators believe was an act of terrorism.

"We are continuing to mention in our memorial prayers because it was just, so, powerfully sad," said Rabbi Rick.

Rabbi Rick said it's time for global leaders to step up and create change. "It's time to end the cycle of violence and see people for the beauty that they are and that they want to lift up."

According to new data, more than 9,300 antisemitic incidents were reported across the U.S. in the past year alone.

