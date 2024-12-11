Local Spotlight: Boot Barn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Boot Barn has been serving the community since 1978 and has grown to become the largest western and work wear retailer in the United States. With an uncompromising desire to support the local communities, Boot Barn offers thousands of styles from the top-quality nationwide brands and the broadest selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion pieces, and outdoor gear. Learn about how Boot Barn shares the American spirit with everybody one handshake at a time in this Local Spotlight.