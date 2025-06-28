Local Spotlight: California's Master Plan for Aging

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Saturday, June 28, 2025 11:12PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In this Local Spotlight, the California Department of Aging shares their Master Plan for Aging, a statewide initiative focused on housing, health, caregiving, economic security, and social connection.

The plan emphasizes equity, addressing the needs of diverse populations, including LGBTQ+ seniors, people with disabilities, and rural residents. It also supports caregivers and the workforce that serves older adults.

Officials say the Master Plan is not just a vision, it's a roadmap for action to ensure older adults can live independently and with dignity.

This Local Spotlight is sponsored by the California Department of Aging.

