Local Spotlight: California's Master Plan for Aging

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In this Local Spotlight, the California Department of Aging shares their Master Plan for Aging, a statewide initiative focused on housing, health, caregiving, economic security, and social connection.



The plan emphasizes equity, addressing the needs of diverse populations, including LGBTQ+ seniors, people with disabilities, and rural residents. It also supports caregivers and the workforce that serves older adults.



Officials say the Master Plan is not just a vision, it's a roadmap for action to ensure older adults can live independently and with dignity.



This Local Spotlight is sponsored by the California Department of Aging.