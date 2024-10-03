Local teacher using LEGOs to teach students important lessons as they play

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Carlanda Miller, also known as the magical teacher, to hear how she uses "LEGO Education" with her students here in Fresno.

"What's missing sometimes in the classroom is that play element; even older kids need to play. We miss that when we sit at our desks all day. You need to breathe life into your curriculum."

She says that, in many ways, her younger kids begin to learn with Lego bricks without even realizing it.

Miller says they can learn colors by sorting bricks, they learn numbers when counting them out, and she has a set with faces that can help teach social-emotional skills.

Ultimately, it turns out a little play can teach us a lot!