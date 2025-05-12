Local Valley businesses overwhelmed with Mother's Day customers

Businesses are bustling as people across the Valley and the country celebrate Mother's Day.

Businesses are bustling as people across the Valley and the country celebrate Mother's Day.

Businesses are bustling as people across the Valley and the country celebrate Mother's Day.

Businesses are bustling as people across the Valley and the country celebrate Mother's Day.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tucked away in this central Fresno restaurant, some might say, are the hardest-working people in the world... moms.

"It is generally the busiest day. And it'll stay that way throughout the day," Liz Sanchez with CDT Cocina said.

CDT Cocina says people made reservations weeks in advance, hoping to enjoy the comfort food the restaurant serves, including one of the most thirst-quenching menu items.

Economists project that about $6.3 billion will be spent dining out on Sunday.

One of those consumers was Melanie.

"I'm happy to have made it to the first Mother's Day. He just turned 10 months old, so a very exciting time," she said.

But the day wasn't just about her. Her table was filled with generations of moms.

"My mom is wonderful. She traveled in from the Bay Area, so three hours away. And we have my mother-in-law here. She's local and we get to spend a lot of time with her," Melanie said.

A little less than three miles away, Lilyy's Flower Creations went from blooming with bouquets to empty shelves by late Sunday afternoon.

"We sold out a couple of times yesterday, restocked. And then this morning we posted that we were going to do another restock. We had about a 25-person line outside the door waiting for us to open up," Lilyy's Flower Creations co-owner Liana Correa said.

Flowers are the most popular gift on Mother's Day. And experts say those celebrating will spend roughly $3.2 billion this year.

Correa says they sold over a thousand different bouquets and plants for Mother's Day.

"It's actually amazing that we have so many people that come to us. People who've 'Like oh, my god, my mom loves your flowers.' It's amazing to know that," she said.

A thousand bouquets, all responsible for lighting up a thousand different smiles.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.