Looking at the negative aspects of sports gambling

It can be fun to bet on the odds, but even a small wager can eventually get you down on your luck.

It can be fun to bet on the odds, but even a small wager can eventually get you down on your luck.

It can be fun to bet on the odds, but even a small wager can eventually get you down on your luck.

It can be fun to bet on the odds, but even a small wager can eventually get you down on your luck.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It can be fun to bet on the odds, but even a small wager can eventually get you down on your luck.

Sports betting is not legal here in California, despite being allowed in 39 other states.

Mental health experts say gambling addictions can not only hurt relationships but also your lifestyle.

"You spend your money gambling and maybe, instead of paying bills, maybe you spend your whole paycheck, or maybe just some lying to family and loved ones," says Dr. Amy Parks, NAMI Fresno Executive Director.

The World Health Organization estimates about 1.2 percent of adults globally have a gambling disorder.

Dr. Parks explains that young men, particularly those who come from low-income families, are especially susceptible.

"There seems to be some connection between early access to gambling and then gambling as adults," she said.

Health experts says distracting yourself with other activities or reaching out to family can help deal with the craving to gamble.

Dr. Parks says it's the that feeling of winning that can lead to wanting to place another bet.

"If you are already feeling depressed or you're already having some issues with other mental health disorders, and you gamble and you win, then you want to keep doing it," she said.

While it can be hard to break the addiction, Dr. Parks says it's important to know when you need help.

If you feel you are dealing with a sports gambling problem, there is help. You can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

For more information, click here.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.