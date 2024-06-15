Tips for co-existing with coyotes in Clovis

Coyotes have been spotted in many areas of Clovis, including parks and fields.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Be on the lookout for coyotes.

Clovis Animal Services notified residents on social media earlier this month about the sightings.

The animal has been spotted in many areas of Clovis -- including parks and fields.

"The coyotes tend to go towards water basins or large open areas, which is oftentimes why you might see them on the trails," Clovis Police Department Animal Services, Cpl. Amber Cocilova said.

Clovis Police Animal Services says although there have been no sightings in the last week, it's important to stay vigilant, especially because these wild animals can appear friendly.

"A lot of people like to correlate them with their household pets, but please do not approach the coyotes," Cocilova explained. "Turn and walk away if you have the ability to. If you don't, make yourself look bigger, clap loud, scream, all that kind of stuff because they are afraid and they will typically turn and run."

Animal Services suggests bringing your pets' food indoors and keeping them on shorter leashes.

"If you are walking your dog, we don't recommend a retractable leash or a long leash because typically the animal gets too far in front of you and it doesn't see you, a human, and it will attack a smaller animal," Cocilova said.

If you see a coyote, you can call Clovis police's non-emergency line or Clovis Animal Services at 559-324-2450.

If the coyote becomes aggressive or attacks you or your pet, call 911.

