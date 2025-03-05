LA County, Pasadena and Sierra Madre suing power company over Eaton Fire

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Southern California Edison, hoping to recover costs and damages caused by the Eaton Fire.

The lawsuit was filed against SCE and Edison International (SCE) and alleges that SCE's equipment caused the deadly blaze, requiring the county to incur "massive costs responding to the fire and its aftermath."

The cities of Pasadena and Sierra Madre are also filing lawsuits against SCE for "damages to taxpayer resources and public infrastructure incurred from the fire."

The Eaton Fire burned more than 14,000 acres, destroyed more than 9,000 structures and resulted in 17 deaths.

L.A. County's lawsuit claims that the Eaton Fire has "massively impacted the County's natural resources, harmed the environment and wildlife, and threatened public health."

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.